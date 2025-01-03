KUALA LUMPUR:The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) has been instrumental in shaping and elevating Malaysia’s furniture industry, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said.

As a key platform for businesses to showcase craftsmanship, MIFF has helped foster partnerships, and explore design and manufacturing trends, he added.

“The Malaysian furniture industry has demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience. I am proud to share that our timber product exports reached RM22.9 billion in 2024, marking a 4.9 per cent increase.

“This achievement positions the timber industry as the third-largest contributor to our commodity exports. In 2024, Malaysia’s wooden furniture exports recorded RM9.9 billion, reflecting an 8.4 per cent increase from the previous year,” he said in his speech read by his deputy, Datuk Chan Foong Hin at the MIFF opening ceremony here today.

Johari said the growth in local furniture industry underscores local manufacturers’ commitment to high-quality standards, meeting international market demands.

He noted that Malaysia’s furniture exports are in high demand across the Americas, Asia, and Europe, supporting the RM28 billion timber export target by 2025 under the National Agricommodity Policy 2030.

Meanwhile, MIFF chairman and founder Datuk Dr Tan Chin Huat said MIFF nurtures young furniture designers and connects them with industry players, fostering creativity and business opportunities.

“This blend of commerce and creativity makes MIFF a driving force for innovation... MIFF is more than just a furniture trade platform; it’s a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures creativity and innovation in the furniture industry.

“By bringing together designers, manufacturers, interior designers, and architects under one roof, MIFF creates a vibrant community where ideas flourish and collaborations take root,” he said.

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the four-day MIFF 2025 features 742 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions, and over 20,000 visitors from over 140 countries are expected to attend the event.

Spanning 100,000 square meters at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), MIFF showcases key industry players from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, the UAE, and the US.

A key sustainability highlight is Japan’s Palm Loop technology by Panasonic Housing Solutions, which allows manufacturers to utilise high-quality furniture materials from oil palm trunks. Leading exhibitors embracing this solution include Shantawood, Panelbase System Industries, Synergy Wood Products, Distinctive Fine Furniture, Estay Furniture, SLK Furniture Design, Sincerity Furniture, and Yeu Hong Furniture Industries.

MIFF 2025 also introduces platforms like the xOrdinary Showcase, themed “Play,” which challenges conventional furniture design, and the inaugural KL iDesign Week in collaboration with Guangzhou Design Week to elevate Asian design globally.

At WTCKL, attendees can explore the MIFF-MIFD International Luxury Residence Design Showcase, while MIFF OFFICE stands out as Southeast Asia’s largest office furniture exhibition.

On March 3, the MIFF Awards Ceremony will recognise industry excellence through accolades such as the Best Presentation Award (BPA) and Furniture Excellence Award (FEA).

Beyond exhibitions, MIFF 2025 offers networking and knowledge-sharing sessions with industry experts, while events like Buyers’ Night foster business connections.

With continued collaboration with the Muar Furniture Association (MFA), MIFF strengthens Malaysia’s global export presence. Enhancing visitor experience, MIFF 2025 introduces the upgraded MIFF Furniverse App 2.0 for seamless navigation, exhibitor details, and real-time updates.