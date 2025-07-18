Sabahans urged to use MYJalan app for road damage complaints

TAWAU: Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has called on Sabahans to utilise the MYJalan app to report road damage, noting its low usage in the state. He emphasised that the app ensures complaints reach the relevant authorities for prompt action.

“There are too few people in Sabah who use the MYJalan application. I hope they would access it to express their dissatisfaction with road conditions,“ he said. Complaints filed through MYJalan will be directed to the responsible parties, whether for tourist areas, agricultural roads, or urban routes.

Developed in 2023, MYJalan follows a no wrong door policy, forwarding grievances to the appropriate agencies. Ahmad also stressed that concession companies maintaining federal roads must repair potholes within 24 hours as per their agreements.

“The Works Ministry will not compromise on road safety. Concessionaires must ensure roads remain safe and smooth,“ he added. - Bernama