PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department will open Migrant Repatriation Programme counters nationwide, on the last two Saturdays of this month, Dec 21 and 28, to allow more undocumented migrants to register for the programme and return to their home countries.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said that the extended counter operations are expected to process an additional 4,000 applications from undocumented migrants.

“To date, 216,471 undocumented migrants, from 111 countries, have registered under the programme, and 186,107 have been repatriated as of Dec 12. The four countries with the highest number of repatriations are Indonesia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Nepal.

“All individuals registered under the programme have received their respective appointment dates, and we aim to complete the process by Dec 31,” he told Bernama, after inspecting the programme at the Immigration Department headquarters, here, today.

Previously, counters for the programme were only open during regular office hours.

Zakaria said that the department will also engage in discussions with the Home Minister regarding requests from foreign embassies to extend the programme period and increase quotas, allowing more undocumented migrants to return voluntarily.

He explained that illegal immigrants wishing to return to their home countries through the voluntary programme will be subject to a fine of RM500, in addition to being required to have a valid return ticket.

“The fines will also apply to children of illegal immigrants born in Malaysia if they are accompanied by their parents in this programme,” he said. He added that participants will be blacklisted from re-entering the country, whether as foreign workers or tourists.

Zakaria further noted that, on average, undocumented migrants choose to participate in the Migrant Repatriation Programme to avoid facing legal action if they are apprehended during enforcement operations by the Immigration Department.

“If they are detained during an enforcement operation conducted by the Immigration Department, the fine they would face is significant, amounting to RM3,000. It is better for them to participate in this programme,” he said.

Meanwhile, an undocumented migrant, who only wished to be known as Rahimah, 46, shared that she joined the programme because she wanted to return to Jogjakarta, Indonesia, so her two children, aged 11 and 8, could attend school.

Rahimah entered the country 12 years ago as a foreign worker in the cleaning sector. She is married and has three children.

“My children do not have permits. I tried to apply for one through an agent, but I was scammed, even after paying more than RM12,000.

“Since they don’t have permits, they cannot attend school here, though they do have birth certificates. That’s why I joined this programme - so my children and I can return to Jogjakarta, where they can go to school and receive an education,” she explained.