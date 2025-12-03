PORT KLANG: Foreign migrants intending to return home for Hari Raya Aidilfitri have been urged to take advantage of the Migrant Repatriation Programme, which has been extended until April.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said those who attempt to leave the country illegally will face legal action under the Op Pagar Laut special operation, which was being carried out by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

He said the special operation, launched in conjunction with Aidilfitri, aimed to combat cross-border crimes and prevent intrusions into Malaysian waters.

“Under the Migrant Repatriation Programme, those who have violated the Immigration Act only need to come forward, pay a compound, and they can return home legally... this is far more assured and safer than using illegal agents or syndicates.

“One of the targets of Op Pagar Laut is undocumented migrants. Since we are exercising leniency, it would be better for them to pay the compound and arrange their return through legal channels,“ he said.

He made these remarks at a press conference after launching Op Pagar Laut and attending a breaking-of-fast event with MMEA personnel aboard KM Tun Fatimah at the National Hydrography Centre here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said that last year, the repatriation programme collected RM120 million in compound payments, and discussions were ongoing to extend the programme with the Indonesian government until next year.

Previously, he had announced that the Migrant Repatriation Programme, which began on March 1, facilitates the return of undocumented migrants by allowing them to pay a compound instead of facing prosecution.

Regarding Op Pagar Laut, he said that between 2020 and 2024, the operation had recorded 251 arrests, with seizures worth nearly RM110 million.

“Of these, Sabah recorded the highest number of arrests with 69 cases, followed by Perak (57 cases) and Johor (31 cases).

“The most common offence was under the Fisheries Act 1985 with 185 cases, followed by the Immigration Act 1959/63 (95 cases) and the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) (40 cases),” he said.

He added that Op Pagar Laut, which was ongoing until 1 Syawwal and would be extended for another two weeks after that, consisted of four phases: information gathering and asset readiness, pre-festive enforcement, post-festive enforcement, and monitoring with a Post Exercise Debrief (PXD).