Military personnel held, various drugs seized

KUALA LUMPUR: A military personnel was arrested, and various types of drugs weighing a total of 46.6 grams were seized, at a restaurant in Taman Kok Lian, Jalan Ipoh, yesterday.

Sentul District deputy police chief Supt Jasni Zolpa said that the 37-year-old suspect was apprehended by members of the crime prevention patrol from Jinjang police station, at 3.30 am.

He said that during an inspection, 6.75 grams of methamphetamine, 31 white pills suspected to be nitrazepam (weighing 38.39 grams), and yaba pills (1.49 grams), with an estimated value of RM1,000, were found.

“Initial investigations suggest that the drugs were intended for personal use,” he said in a statement, today.

He added that the suspect tested positive for both amphetamine and methamphetamine, and has been remanded for three days, until tomorrow, for further investigation under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.