KLUANG: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) aims to digitalise all 38 schools in camps nationwide as part of efforts to cultivate the use of creative technology among children of defence personnel.

Deputy Minister Adly Zahari said the initiative is aligned with the Ministry of Education’s Digital Education Policy launched in 2023, which seeks to produce digitally fluent students capable of navigating the demands of today’s technological landscape.

“This initiative will also empower educators and education leaders to integrate digital technology into the education ecosystem, strengthen digital infrastructure and content, as well as optimise strategic partnerships to advance digital education,” he said after launching the Affin Digital Space at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sultan Sir Ibrahim here today.

SK Sultan Sir Ibrahim is among the three schools that were selected for this year’s pilot project, through a collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Affin Bank Berhad, with an allocation of RM94,000.

The first two schools to implement the initiative were SK Kementah and SK TUDM Subang.

“All 38 schools in camps, including those in Sabah and Sarawak, will be digitalised in phases, subject to feedback and the effectiveness of the pilot project,” said Adly.

He stressed that digitalisation is not only aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of teaching and learning but also supports the national well-being ecosystem through the MADANI nation-building agenda and the National Fourth Industrial Revolution policy.

At SK Sultan Sir Ibrahim, a green screen technology studio has been set up to enable students and teachers to produce creative, media-based educational content.

“During the launch, the school media crew also demonstrated the use of green screen facilities, video editing techniques and lighting setups. A short video presentation titled Bicara Pemimpin was also screened, highlighting the students’ talents, especially members of the school resource centre’s TV team,” he added.