KUALA LUMPUR: As part of efforts to accelerate military modernisation, and address emerging security challenges, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) is assessing the need for a dedicated cyber force, to counter cyber threats and misinformation campaigns.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that the proposed force would be equipped with advanced technical expertise in areas such as Cyber Threat Intelligence, Incident Response, Digital Forensics, and Active Cyber Defence.

“This capability will empower the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to not only respond to cyber attacks, but also proactively prevent and neutralise threats before they compromise military operations and national security,” he said, during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara, today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Senator Amir Md Ghazali, who inquired whether the government was considering increasing the defence budget or expediting military modernisation, to address unforeseen threats.

Mohamed Khaled said that MINDEF, through the Defence White Paper, has outlined a clear strategy to transform the ATM into a more integrated, agile, and mission-focused force by 2030.

He said that this includes addressing unexpected threats, such as sudden and unpredictable security challenges, including cyberattacks, hybrid warfare, terrorist incidents, drone warfare, natural disasters, and regional conflicts.

“The Science and Technology Research Institute for Defence has also identified key focus areas which require attention, to strengthen the national defence sector. These include Cyber Warfare; Unmanned Warfare; Drone Warfare; and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Warfare,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled added that, for the second phase of the Defence White Paper’s implementation, particularly in terms of budget and expenditure, the ministry will propose that national defence spending be set at 1.5 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030, to ensure its successful execution.

“For the record, the country currently allocates approximately 1.1 per cent of its GDP to defence. The proposed increase aligns with the approach of neighbouring nations, which prioritise defence to safeguard national interests amid increasingly complex security challenges, both now and in the future.

“The government remains committed to protecting national security and sovereignty, especially in light of evolving and complex threats, and is consistently reviewing the need to boost defence spending,” he said.