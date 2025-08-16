Minister’s move to PKR draws mixed reactions

PETALING JAYA: The decision by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to officially join PKR has divided political analysts.

Some view it as a strategic boost to the party’s economic credentials ahead of the 16th general election (GE16), while others question his staying power and grassroots appeal.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub described Tengku Zafrul’s move as a timely opportunity for PKR to strengthen its economic profile.

“His experience serving as a minister under three different administrations is a valuable asset that PKR should fully utilise.

“It would be a waste if he remains an ordinary member for too long,” he told theSun via WhatsApp.

He suggested PKR consider giving Tengku Zafrul a key position, either leading Selangor PKR or helming the party’s economic or trade bureau.

However, Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Dr Azmi Hassan questioned whether Tengku Zafrul could truly thrive in PKR.

“If he couldn’t survive and grow in Umno, even when he was given everything on a silver platter, there’s no guarantee things will be different in PKR. PKR politics is no less brutal and like Umno it requires strong grassroots support,” he said.

Azmi noted that Tengku Zafrul’s entry into Ampang raised unease within PKR as he was perceived as a parachute candidate rather than one who rose through the ranks.

“He still lacks the aura or charisma to galvanise grassroots support. His entry into PKR mirrors his entry into Umno, where he had the backing of top leaders but was disconnected from the base.”

From Umno’s perspective, Azmi said the party might even benefit from his departure.

“Umno may now push to reclaim the Investment, Trade and Industry portfolio.

“Even though it is ultimately the prime minister’s prerogative to appoint ministers, the position has been seen as part of Umno’s Cabinet quota.”

Independent political analyst Khoo Kay Peng agreed, saying Tengku Zafrul’s move would not shake Umno’s foundations.

“He’s more of a highly skilled individual contributor, not someone who commands tens of thousands of grassroots followers,” said Khoo.

On Aug 1, Tengku Zafrul announced his PKR membership, revealing he had joined the party’s Ampang branch after leaving Umno in May.

The move has fuelled speculation of a possible Ampang by-election this year to pave the way for him to contest as his term as senator ends later in 2025.