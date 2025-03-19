KUALA LUMPUR: Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have been urged to investigate and take action against a Facebook user for allegedly making remarks that insulted Prophet Muhammad on the platform.

Issuing a stern warning, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said any statement or action touching the sensitivities of other religions would result in firm action.

“I want to remind everyone that there is no place for any form of religious hatred or provocation in our country. The government will take stern action against anyone attempting to create division or tension between different races and religions,“ he said in a Facebook posting today.

Aaron said Malaysia is rich in religious and cultural diversity and therefore, everyone must respect and be mindful of religious sensitivities.

He said insulting any religion undermines national harmony and unity principles as well as leads to serious consequences involving public peace and security.

“Every Malaysian citizen must understand, respect, and accept our diversity. Let us all live in an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding to safeguard the peace and harmony of our beloved country,“ he said.