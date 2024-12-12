KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has called on state muftis to promptly issue statements on emerging issues involving Syariah law to prevent confusion among Muslims.

He said that state muftis hold the authority to provide opinions, especially when questions arise within the community on certain matters.

“I have said this many times before, and I strongly request the cooperation of all state muftis to provide immediate rulings on any issues related to Islamic law.

“When issues involving legal rulings arise, the public often has questions. With the authority they hold, muftis should issue immediate guidance to ensure the community is not left in doubt, wondering what to do or how to understand the matter,“ he told reporters after the announcement of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) Budget 2025 here today.

Mohd Na’im was commenting on an incident involving a private hospital in Selangor that allegedly withheld the body of a newborn for 16 days due to the father’s inability to settle delivery costs.

On this issue, Mohd Na’im said that he has asked the Federal Territories Mufti Associate Professor Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah to provide a ruling from an Islamic perspective.

Additionally, he mentioned that the MAIWP Asnaf Outreach Squad has identified the affected family and will provide assistance to them.