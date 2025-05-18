KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity is in the final stages of drafting a law to regulate museum activities nationwide, said Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the law, expected to be tabled by November this year, aims to provide a clear legal framework to ensure museums are managed effectively and sustainably.

According to Aaron, the ministry aims to develop museums that are not only educational but also transformative spaces fostering creativity, critical thinking, and a deeper appreciation of our shared humanity.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring that our museums embody the values of inclusivity, accessibility, sustainability, and diversity,” he said.

“We will work closely with the Department of Museums to develop and implement strategies that align with these principles, which are enhancing accessibility, promoting inclusive narratives, implementing sustainable practices and encouraging community participation in museum activities and decision-making processes,“ he said during his opening speech at the Malaysia International Museums Day Seminar 2025 here, today.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Department of Museums director-general Datuk Kamarul Baharin A. Kasim said the proposed law includes the establishment of a Museum Council, which would serve as an advisory and supervisory body for the creation and operation of museum institutions nationwide.

He said that while the National Heritage Act 2005 (Act 645) addresses matters concerning heritage sites, monuments, and both tangible and intangible heritage, it does not comprehensively regulate overall museum policy.

“This law is being drafted in accordance with international standards, taking into account practices from other countries. We also aim to introduce a rating system and regulate the operations of new museums, particularly private ones, that may present narratives or trends that conflict with national policy,” he said.

The International Museum Day Seminar 2025 was held in conjunction with the annual International Museum Day celebration, observed worldwide on May 18 each year.

Themed ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities’, this year’s celebration highlights the evolving role of museums amid significant social, technological, and environmental changes.

Organised in collaboration with the International Council of Museums Malaysia (ICOMMAL) and the Kedah State Museum Board, the seminar aimed to highlight the crucial role of museums in promoting cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and global peace.

The event drew around 300 participants, including museum practitioners, researchers, academics, university students, and representatives from private companies involved in museum digitalisation.