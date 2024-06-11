Ministry proposes colloquial language studies as part of higher education syllabus

BANGI: The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) has proposed incorporating the study of colloquial language and local dialects as part of the language studies syllabus at higher education institutions.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said this initiative could be realised through close cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education.

“Educational programmes that include storytelling, poetry, and performing arts in colloquial languages can enhance students’ appreciation of their linguistic heritage.

“Once we gather information on various languages, the next step is for higher education institutions to incorporate it into the syllabus,” he told reporters after officiating the National Colloquial Language Convention: Sustaining Community Language Vitality 2024 here today.

Also present were KPN Deputy Secretary-General Mohamad Sobri Mat Daud and National Archives Director-General Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman.

Aaron added that, in the effort to develop a standard language, he suggested including dialects and colloquial languages, particularly lesser-used local languages, into dictionaries.

“This can enrich the vocabulary and contribute to the national, official, and educational languages,” he said.

He also emphasised the need for research on colloquial language and dialects to be expanded to every state and involve all races, ethnicities, and indigenous groups in Malaysia, with the findings to be published.

Aaron expressed hope that the National Archives would explore the digitalisation of old texts, audio recordings, and important documents in colloquial languages towards preserving this heritage in digital formats and accessible to future generations.

“This project can be supported by advanced scanning technology and cloud databases to facilitate storage and retrieval,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jaafar Sidek shared that 11 series of Colloquial Language Talks have been conducted since last year to promote language as a tool for unity.

He said that next year, his department will work with various parties, including higher education institutions, language researchers, and associations, to gather information on colloquial languages and dialects.

“We aim to document colloquial languages and dialects from across the country to prevent them from fading and preserve them as national treasures,” he said.

The National Colloquial Language Convention, held over two days until tomorrow, aims to collect and document information related to colloquial language to ensure it remains preserved and accessible to future generations.

The convention features discussions from language and cultural scholars, literary and cultural practitioners, academics, and communities from diverse backgrounds, including Sabah and Sarawak, on strategies to document and sustain colloquial language usage in society.