Ministry refutes claims UM undermines student autonomy with new policies

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud refuted claims that Universiti Malaya (UM) was undermining student autonomy by requiring Student Affairs Department approval for activities and appointing advisers to student bodies.

He said all public universities, including UM, appoint advisers only as mentors and facilitators to support student initiatives, not to interfere with autonomy.

“The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) assures that approvals for student programmes rest with the Student Representative Council (SRC), and in the case of UM, the Kesatuan Mahasiswa,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during question-and-answer time.

Mustapha was responding to Raub MP Chow Yu Hui (PH), who raised concerns over alleged Student Affairs Department interference in student activities.

He said Phase One of the Student Empowerment Agenda began in March, covering three key initiatives: full election of the SRC by students, student administrative autonomy and strengthening political literacy on and off campus.

With the Universities and University Colleges Act 2024 taking effect on Oct 1, the ministry is moving into Phase Two, granting students greater authority over finance, welfare and income generation.

This includes allowing student bodies to open bank accounts, receive external funding, manage their finances, allocate welfare funds through the SRC or student union, and generate revenue independently. - Bernama