Miri businessman loses RM165,750 to AIGOU investment scam syndicate

MIRI: A businessman from Miri lost RM165,750 after being scammed by a fake investment syndicate operating through an online application called AIGOU.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the victim, a man in his early 40s, was first contacted via WhatsApp by an unknown woman on Sept 23.

The suspect initially asked whether the victim’s car had been repaired before claiming she had contacted the wrong person.

She continued the conversation and eventually offered a business investment opportunity through the application.

Mohd Farhan said the app was allegedly designed to serve as a platform for buying and selling various goods.

The victim was allegedly provided with his own store within the app and was required to make payments to suppliers for each order he received.

Attracted by the offer, the victim made 18 transactions to four different bank accounts amounting to RM165,750.

These payments were purportedly made for orders received through the application.

Mohd Farhan said the victim only realised he had been duped after failing to withdraw the profits promised by the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. – Bernama