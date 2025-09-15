Pahang Sultan and Tengku Ampuan extend Malaysia Day greetings, call for unity

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Ampuan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have extended warm Malaysia Day greetings to all Malaysians.

Their Royal Highnesses conveyed this message through an official post on the Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page, urging citizens to embrace the spirit of unity through the timeless proverb “United we stand, divided we fall”.

The royal couple encouraged Malaysians to collectively pursue success for the nation with courage and resilience, describing every effort as an investment in a brighter future.

They emphasised that love for the country represents a genuine commitment to ensuring continued independence and prosperity rather than mere rhetoric.

The post described how a strong nation depends on citizens who remain united, disciplined, and tireless in their efforts toward national development.

Their Royal Highnesses fondly recalled their “Kembara Kenali Borneo” journey from two years ago as a meaningful experience that strengthened bonds between the monarchy and people across Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia.

They expressed hopes for Malaysia to continue thriving in peace and prosperity while fostering goodwill and nurturing patriotism among all citizens.

The royal couple emphasised the importance of upholding civic responsibilities to ensure Malaysia’s continued progress and global respect, concluding with “Selamat Hari Malaysia”.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail separately stated that Malaysia Day represents more than just a celebration as it symbolises national unity and shared progress.

He described the occasion as recognition of past leaders’ sacrifices and the dedication of people from all walks of life toward preserving harmony and stability. – Bernama