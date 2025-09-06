KUANTAN: A mentally disabled man reported missing since June 2 in Jerantut was found dead today.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the body of 36-year-old Sabri Ismail was discovered by a search and rescue team at around 10.20 am.

Yahaya said the body was located approximately 300 metres from where he was last seen, near the Taman Sri Embun residential area in Jerantut on June 2.

“The remains have been sent to the Jerantut Hospital forensics department for post-mortem,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, the media reported that police had sought public assistance to locate Sabri following a missing persons report lodged on Saturday.