Missing policeman returns home safely after four-day disappearance

KUALA LUMPUR: A police personnel who was reported missing since last Thursday has safely returned to his quarters at the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters early this morning.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed the 40-year-old man entered the quarters at 1.45 am.

The on-duty staff greeted him upon his arrival at the Jalan USJ 8 location.

Investigating officers immediately took him to the USJ8 Police Station to file a report after receiving the information.

They also contacted his wife to inform her of his safe return according to Wan Azlan’s statement.

The policeman appeared in good health and provided details about his whereabouts during the four-day absence.

He informed authorities that he had been visiting mosques around Morib and Putra Heights throughout the missing period.

His family had initially filed a police report on Thursday night at approximately 9.15 pm.

They reported his disappearance after he failed to return home as expected. – Bernama