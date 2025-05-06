KUALA LUMPUR: Brickfields District Police Chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed that the last known location of the United Kingdom (UK) national, who was reported missing since May 27, was in Bangsar here.

Following the missing person report filed by Jordan Michael John Johnson-Doyle’s father at the Brickfields District Police Headquarters on June 2, Ku Mashariman said police have conducted a large-scale operation around the area.

“At 4 pm today, we also conducted an operation with 30 personnel deployed to a construction site in Lorong Maarof, and at 5 pm, a body was found. However, I want to emphasise that we have not yet been able to identify the body as the process (of identification) will take some time.

“The location where the body was found was quite secluded and in an area that was difficult to access. So, I urge all parties not to speculate whether it is related to the reported missing person or otherwise,“ he told reporters when met at the scene today.

A Bernama check at the scene found police teams from the Brickfields District Police Headquarters and Kuala Lumpur Police, as well as firefighters from the Pantai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), at the location.

The body, believed to be that of a foreign man, was found face down with his clothes almost off, in a lift shaft on the ground floor of the construction site.

Ku Mashariman said the case has been classified as sudden death (SDR), while the cause of death is still under investigation.

The body was brought out at around 9:30 pm tonight and sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for post-mortem and identification purposes.