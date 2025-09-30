MITI urges local drone technology adoption for industry growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has urged greater local involvement in Malaysia’s drone technology sector.

Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong emphasised that domestic players should implement drone technology in practical applications to create real use cases.

“Drone technology has developed very rapidly, as we have seen in the Ukraine war and also in developments in China,“ he told reporters after launching the DronTech Asia 2025 Opening Ceremony.

Liew noted that Malaysia is not necessarily too late to develop drone capabilities since most countries are starting at similar stages.

“Most importantly, by developing and applying use cases, we can strengthen our capabilities, drive innovation, and build expertise in both creating and utilising drone technology,“ he added.

The deputy minister identified defence and security as crucial sectors for drone technology applications.

He also highlighted healthcare and agriculture as key areas requiring further development work.

Liew confirmed MITI’s support for the drone industry through its agency, the National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia.

Aerosea Exhibitions director Datuk Dr M Ghandi described DronTech Asia 2025 as showcasing technologies and facilitating partnerships.

“Our role as organisers is simple but vital: to provide a trusted platform where governments, businesses, and innovators connect, collaborate, and push boundaries together,“ Ghandi stated.

He encouraged participants to engage fully and establish collaborations extending beyond the event.

DronTech Asia 2025 runs from September 30 to October 2 with 75 companies from 10 countries participating. – Bernama