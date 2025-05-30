MITRA endorses 45 applications for PPSMI grant worth RM40 mln

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA) committee has endorsed 45 applications under the first phase of the 2025 Socioeconomic Development Grant for the Malaysian Indian Community (PPSMI).

The applications are currently being processed for approval at the Prime Minister’s Office.

MITRA Special Task Force Committee chairman P. Prabakaran said all 45 applications, totalling RM40 million, aim to implement activities that directly contribute to enhancing the socioeconomic status of the Indian community.

“MITRA received over 1,332 applications for PPSMI between Dec 2, 2024, and Jan 5. Out of this number, 1,073 applications were rejected for failing to meet the mandatory criteria, while the remaining applications are still under evaluation for subsequent approval phases,“ he said in today’s press conference on the status of PPSMI 2025 held here.

Prabakaran said that reasons for rejection included incomplete application forms, applicants submitting multiple applications under different organisations, individuals declared bankrupt, and organisations lacking the capacity or experience to carry out the proposed programmes.

“MITRA appreciates the patience and cooperation of all applicants, as this process involves three stages of evaluation conducted transparently and with full integrity,“ he said, adding that the outcome of the PPSMI applications will be announced by June 30 at the latest.