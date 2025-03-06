KUALA LUMPUR: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has donated a total of 7.4 million Japanese yen to support relief efforts for victims of the earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 through its in-house matching-gift initiative, the Mitsubishi Electric SOCIO-ROOTS Fund. (100 Japanese yen = RM2.95)

In a statement, the company said donations were collected from employees across Mitsubishi Electric Group offices, amounting to 3.7 million Japanese yen, which was then matched by the company.

The full amount was donated on May 30 to Save the Children Japan’s disaster response programme in Myanmar.

The latest contribution follows a separate 10 million Japanese yen corporate donation announced by the company on April 7.

The Mitsubishi Electric Group extends its deepest sympathies to those affected by the disaster and expresses its sincere hopes for a swift recovery.

Established in 1992, the SOCIO-ROOTS Fund allows Mitsubishi Electric employees in Japan — and occasionally worldwide — to support welfare-related facilities and programmes, as the fund is part of the group’s commitment to social responsibility and community support.