MMEA acquires ex-USCG cutter Steadfast to boost maritime surveillance

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has officially received the former United States Coast Guard cutter Steadfast at Wheaton O’Thorp Center in the United States.

MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah described the acquisition as symbolic of strong cooperative ties between Malaysia and the United States.

“The Coast Guard Cutter will begin its maiden voyage with a new crew that will record its own history as the longest and furthest voyage ever undertaken in the history of MMEA,” he said in a statement.

The vessel will cross the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean, Red Sea, Suez Canal and Indian Ocean during its journey to Malaysia.

“This new asset is expected to enhance the capabilities of MMEA in ensuring the security of the country’s maritime zones,” Mohd Rosli added.

The acquisition will also expand cooperation between Malaysia and the United States in training, technical exchange and capacity-building.

James Knight, deputy chief acquisition officer at USCG, signed the Certificate of Transfer during a ceremony witnessed by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman.

Knight noted that the vessel was commissioned in 1968 and served with distinction for 56 years before being decommissioned in 2024.

He expressed hope that the ship’s presence in the MMEA fleet would bolster the nation’s maritime security.

The vessel was transferred to Malaysia through a United States Foreign Military Sales Programme agreement.

A total of 50 crew members completed an intensive seven-week training programme for operating the 210-foot Reliance Class Medium Endurance Cutter.

The crew consists of nine officers and 41 MMEA personnel who received Certificates of Completion of Training. – Bernama