MMEA detains boat, four individuals in Klang waters

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a local fishing vessel and four men, including two Myanmar nationals, for employing foreign workers without authorisation, about 2.55 nautical miles west of Sungai Janggut, Klang, early this morning.

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the arrests, including a local skipper, were made at around 3.25 am during a routine patrol.

The vessel was found actively engaged in fishing activities within eight nautical miles from the shore, a breach of licence conditions under the Fisheries Act 1985.

Initial inspections revealed that the vessel was operated by a local skipper, a local crew member and two Myanmar nationals, all aged between 33 and 45, Abdul Muhaimin said in a statement.

He said the two foreign workers failed to produce valid identification documents, work permits, or authorisation letters from the Fisheries Department.

The suspects and their catch, estimated at 150 kilogrammes, were escorted to the Marine Police Jetty in Pulau Indah for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63 for licence violations and the lack of valid identification by the foreign crew.