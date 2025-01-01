MMEA detains cargo ship for anchoring without permission

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a cargo ship for anchoring without permission about 26 nautical miles southwest of Sekinchan at 1.40 pm yesterday.

Selangor Maritime Director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the ship was detained by an MMEA patrol boat conducting operations in Selangor waters after its presence was detected on the Malaysian Maritime Sea Surveillance System (Swasla).

“The ship involved is believed to be travelling from Singapore to India with 22 male crew including the captain. All of them are Chinese nationals aged between 28 and 63 years and possess valid identification documents.

“Further inspection found that the captain failed to submit any authorisation document to moor (in Malaysian waters) and is suspected of having committed an offence under Section 491B(1)(l) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952,“ he said in a statement.

He advised shipping operators or ship owners to apply for permission from the Malaysian Marine Department before anchoring in Malaysian waters.