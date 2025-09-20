MMEA detains two Thai-operated fishing vessels off Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Penang has detained two locally registered fishing vessels operated by Thai nationals during a two-day integrated operation ending yesterday.

Director Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli stated the operation was conducted jointly with the Department of Fisheries in waters off the island.

Both vessels were intercepted during sea patrols and found to be crewed by Thai nationals aged between 40 and 56 years.

Inspections revealed nearly three tonnes of fish aboard the detained vessels.

The land operation component resulted in the seizure of 23 “bubu naga” fishing trap units around Kuala Muda, Penaga and Batu Kawan jetties.

All cases will be investigated under Section 8(b) of the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. – Bernama