MMEA nabs unlicensed passenger boat with eight tourists onboard

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Terengganu detained an unlicensed passenger boat in the waters off Pulau Perhentian yesterday.

State MMEA director, Maritime Captain Mohd Khairulanuar Abd Majid, said the boat, operated by a 33-year-old local, was apprehended during ‘Op Iman’ about 11 nautical miles northeast of Kuala Besut.

There were eight foreign tourists onboard, travelling from Pulau Perhentian to Pulau Rawa for tourism activities.

“During the inspection, the operator presented an expired licence, which is a clear violation,” he said in a statement today.

Khairulanuar said safety negligence was serious, affecting not just the operator but also the eight passengers onboard.

The operator was detained and the boat was seized under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for carrying passengers without a valid licence and expired insurance.

“MMEA urges all boat operators to comply with laws, especially with the arrival of the Northeast Monsoon to prevent unwanted incidents,” he said.