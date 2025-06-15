BACHOK: The government is developing a mobile application to facilitate the distribution of subsidised fuel to fishermen nationwide, said Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

He said the app, which is expected to be operational by the end of this year, will replace the personal digital assistant (PDA) devices currently in use.

“At present, fishermen rely on PDAs to obtain fuel subsidies, but these devices are outdated and frequently malfunction.

“With the new app, the process will be much simpler, allowing eligibility checks and fuel quota details to be accessed directly via mobile phones,” he told reporters after officiating the LKIM Rahmah Mesra Programme with Bachok fishermen at the Portable Container System (PCS) site in Pantai Baru Bachok here today.

He said the app will also enable real-time monitoring and auditing, helping to curb any potential misappropriation.

“Through this app, we will be able to monitor fishermen’s performance, including the declaration of their catch. So far, nearly 40,000 fishermen nationwide are eligible for fuel subsidies, with the amount depending on the type of boat used,” he added.

On the PCS facility, Muhammad Faiz said the initiative has resolved difficulties faced by fishermen in accessing fuel supplies.

“To date, seven PCS units are operational nationwide. We also plan to set up another in Perlis, one in Terengganu, and three in Sabah in the near future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Faiz said LKIM is committed to enhancing youth participation in the fisheries sector to ensure its long-term sustainability.

He said only 30 per cent of the 112,000 registered fishermen nationwide are under the age of 40 - a figure that needs to be improved.

“LKIM plans to launch a programme to produce local young boat skippers soon, as the industry currently depends heavily on skippers from Thailand. With modern fishing equipment and support systems, I believe today’s tech-savvy youth can be drawn to the sector,” he said.

Earlier, he presented mock cheques worth a total of RM250,000 to five recipients under the Young Agropreneur Programme for the purchase of boat engines, as part of efforts to support youth involvement in the sector.