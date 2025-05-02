MOCN technology to boost 4G stability – Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications will focus on improving 4G network stability in areas with poor internet coverage by implementing Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its Deputy Minister, Teo Nie Ching said although 4G coverage in populated areas nationwide exceeds 97 per cent, coverage levels differ among telecommunications providers.

“We found that 4G coverage varies, with Celcom at 94 per cent, Digi at 95 per cent, Maxis at 98 per cent, U-Mobile at 82 per cent and Telekom Malaysia (TM) at 80 per cent. This is an issue we aim to address this year.

“We want to encourage telco companies to use MOCN technology in areas lacking 4G coverage, allowing them to share infrastructure. This ensures that all users, regardless of their telecom provider, can access stable 4G services,” she said during the oral question-and-answer session today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani), who asked how the government plans to maintain 4G coverage amid the rollout of 5G services.

MOCN technology enables all four service providers in the country to use a single set of equipment to deliver 4G services.

Meanwhile, in response to a question from Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar), Teo said as of Dec 31, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) had completed the construction of 7,485 5G transmitter sites, providing 82.4 per cent 5G coverage in populated areas nationwide.

For Perlis, she said all 44 planned 5G sites have been completed, achieving 91.4 per cent 5G coverage in populated areas.

“Although most residents still use 4G devices, the 90 per cent 5G coverage in populated areas of Perlis reflects the extensive availability of 5G, which will benefit users planning to switch to 5G devices.

“However, the transition to 5G depends entirely on user needs and the 5G plans offered by service providers,” she said.

Rushdan had asked the ministry to state the benchmarks used to declare that most areas in Perlis have over 90 per cent 5G coverage, considering that many residents still rely on 4G devices.

Teo said that DNB’s benchmark for determining 5G coverage in populated areas is based on the number of infrastructure and signal availability in targeted locations.

“These benchmarks do not depend on the type of devices used by residents, as that is beyond the control of DNB and the government,” she said.

She added that the key factors in measuring 5G coverage include network availability, infrastructure readiness, as well as speed and capacity.