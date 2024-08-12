BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has identified the schools affected by the first wave of floods that recently hit nine states and is now assessing the cost of damages, said its minister, Fadhlina Sidek.

“We have the numbers for the first wave and are estimating the costs of the damages involved. We are also preparing for other possible scenarios,“ she told reporters after participating in the Khazanah Reformasi Walk in Seberang Jaya today.

Yesterday, Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) would collaborate with KPM to channel immediate assistance to repair schools damaged by the floods so that they could resume operations as soon as possible.

Fadhlina expressed satisfaction with the preparations made by MoE so far, including activating the Ops Payung to ensure the smooth conduct of the Science practical tests for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, scheduled during the anticipated second wave of floods.

“Tomorrow (Monday), Tuesday, and Thursday, we have the Science Practical Test, followed by the English Oral Test (December 16 to 19), so preparations have been made,“ she said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had earlier issued a warning of continuous rain until Wednesday in seven states—Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, Perak, and Johor—which could potentially trigger a second wave of floods.