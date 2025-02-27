KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has assured that Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) will always be prepared to provide the necessary infrastructure for developing new terminologies in the Malay language, particularly in the legal field.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the initiative includes offering language courses and carrying out debate and public speaking competitions to strengthen the national language proficiency among legal practitioners.

“This effort is crucial because we do not want access to the law to be subject to double standards, particularly in the delivery system, to ensure that justice is upheld and the rights and harmony of Malaysia’s diverse society are protected.

“The MOE and its agencies, especially DBP, will always be ready to support and empower the national language in the legal field and across all sectors in the country,“ she said.

She said this in a speech at the opening of a symposium on the empowerment of the Malay language in the legal field at Wisma DBP today, read by DBP Board of Governors chairman Datuk Dr Anwar Ridhwan.

The one-day symposium gathered various stakeholders, including academics, legal practitioners, and law students, to instil a love for the national language and foster a sense of pride in its use among all stakeholders in Malaysia.

The symposium was jointly organised by DBP, the Legal Aid Department (Prime Minister’s Department), the Malaysia Muslim Lawyers Association, and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Faculty of Law.