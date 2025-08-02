NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has never authorised any private companies or financial consulting firms offering loan schemes to enter schools and provide their services to teachers, said Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the ministry is currently conducting further investigations into the matter but does not rule out the possibility that these entities gained access through individuals rather than official approval from the MOE.

“That is why we are thoroughly investigating how they managed to enter MOE premises. However, we believe they may have entered with permission from individuals rather than official authorisation. That is why I emphasise that school administrators, District Education Offices (PPD), and State Education Departments (JPN) must ensure they obtain prior approval from the MOE.

“We must verify whether these individuals are coming with the right intentions or have other agendas. This is a responsibility that must be fully borne at the school level, especially concerning security. Any offers made must be carefully scrutinised as they involve safety,” she told reporters after launching the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Ceria Ke Sekolah Programme at the Nibong Tebal Parliamentary Service Centre here today.

Fadhlina, who is also Nibong Tebal MP, was responding to reports alleging that financial consulting firms had recruited teachers as agents and used schools as venues for financial advisory briefings.

Previously, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that investigations were underway into a loan scheme syndicate operated by a financial consulting company, which was recently dismantled under Op Sky.

Commenting further, Fadhlina said the ministry has also handed over the case to the authorities and hopes the matter can be resolved swiftly to protect the interests of civil servants, particularly teachers.

“The MOE is taking this matter very seriously and continuously reminds all teachers and our officers to remain vigilant to avoid being drawn into such activities,” she said.