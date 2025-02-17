HULU LANGAT: The Ministry of Education (MOE) hopes the Bill to amend Education Act 1996 to make education compulsory up to secondary school level can be tabled in this session of the Dewan Rakyat.

Its Minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said the matter is currently in the engagement session phase to amend the act.

“Engagement sessions are still being held from time to time to ensure that all parties are with us to support the amendment of this act. Now we are waiting for our turn, our hope is in this session if not, in the next parliamentary session,“ she said.

She said this after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Pelangi, Semenyih, here in conjunction with the opening of the first day of school for the 2025/2026 session which was also attended by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

On Dec 19, she said the bill to amend the Education Act 1996 to make education up to secondary school level compulsory is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat in February 2025.

Fadhlina added that the matter had also been reviewed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said a total of 4.93 million students nationwide will begin the 2025/2026 school session with 2.83 million primary school students and 2.09 million secondary school students.