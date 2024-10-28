MOE implements intervention measures to boost student participation in STEM

BATU KAWAN: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is implementing intervention measures across all segments to boost student participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields nationwide, including in Penang.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the intervention is carried out under the education reform agenda by giving focus to all segments to ensure substantial progress in STEM fields.

To support these efforts, MOE today held its first Industry Networking Forum Towards Sustainability of Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) Education, an event considered vital to increase students’ interest in STEM.

“This is because increasing students’ participation in STEM also involves students in vocational colleges and technical schools, who are studying subjects closely related to technical and engineering fields.

“Our students must also be assisted by trained counselors to ensure they receive full support when they select STEM majors,” she said after attending the forum, here today.

It is understood that only 52 per cent of students in Penang choose STEM, despite the state being known as a high-tech industry hub with a strong ecosystem for STEM talent development. This is still a long way from the target of 60:40 STEM students compared to those in Art stream.

Fadhlina said the forum will also be extended to other states, with upcoming ones to be held in Kedah, Selangor, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak.

The forum aims to explore the potential of TVET students under MOE through networking and collaboration with the industry, by inviting a panel of experienced and prominent individuals in the TVET field.

It provides a platform to discuss synergies between TVET institutions under MOE with the industry, focusing on five key clusters in TVET development; Quality of TVET Programmes, Strategic TVET Collaborations, TVET Branding, TVET Financing, and Institutional Governance.

Fadhlina added that MOE will consider the views and input from the panellists to further improve the TVET approach in the country.

In addition, she said the MOE is also expanding its synergy partnership to provide upskilling and reskilling for TVET teachers, and equip them with industry-level knowledge to stay updated, in order to enhance their teaching.

Fadhlina stressed that the government is serious in empowering TVET, therefore, it was made one of the national education reform agenda. The increase in the TVET Per Capita Grant (PCG) in Budget 2025 after 12 years is also evidence of the government’s commitment in promoting TVET and ensuring it becomes a mainstream, rather than a secondary option.

In the Budget 2025 announcement, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the TVET PCG rate would be raised by 15 per cent, bringing the total PCG allocation to over RM900 million.

Today’s forum featured Fadhlina as the moderator, with ViTrox Technologies Sdn Bhd president and chief executive officer Datuk Chu Jenn Weng, Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA) honorary board member Datuk P’ng Soo Hong, Technology Depository Agency (TDA) chairman and Bayan Baru Member of Parliament Sim Tze Tsin, and APAC Human Resources senior director, Dexcom Balan Krishnan as the panellists.

Apart from the forum, there was also a signing and exchange session for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MOE’s Technical and Vocational Training Education Division and its nine strategic partners and agencies. They include Famax Technology (M) Sdn Bhd, Orangeleaf Consulting Sdn Bhd, Kedah Darulaman Industrial Skills and Management Development Centre (KISMEC) and Penang Skills Development Centre (PSDC).