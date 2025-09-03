MOE intensifies safety audits in boarding schools nationwide with 110 schools checked

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education is intensifying safety audits across all boarding schools nationwide to ensure student welfare and security.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad confirmed that 54 schools underwent comprehensive safety inspections between August 24 and 29.

The audit programme covered fully residential schools, central hostels, rural hostels, and daily school hostels throughout Malaysia.

Inspectors focused specifically on warden duty schedules, complaint record monitoring, warden staffing levels, night lighting adequacy, and CCTV system functionality.

All audited schools demonstrated full compliance with established duty schedules and proper monitoring of complaint records.

Forty-nine schools maintained sufficient warden numbers and adequate lighting systems according to ministry standards.

Twenty-four schools possessed fully functional closed-circuit television systems for enhanced security monitoring.

Anti-bullying intervention programmes were successfully implemented across all inspected institutions.

These programmes encompass prevention strategies, rehabilitation measures, development initiatives, and crisis management protocols.

The Ministry of Education emphasises continuous improvement in school safety as an ongoing priority throughout the education system.

One hundred and ten boarding schools have completed safety audits to date under this enhanced programme.

The ministry plans to expand these safety audits nationwide to protect student welfare and ensure community security.

This initiative safeguards the welfare of students, teachers, and the entire school community across Malaysia. – Bernama