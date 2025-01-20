SIK: The issue of student dropouts will remain a key focus for the Education Ministry this year, said its minister, Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the ministry’s top management will conduct visits to 143 District Education Offices (PPD) nationwide to address and assess the challenges and issues of concern.

“What is most important is to ensure that the issue of attendance at school must be dealt with first,“ she told reporters after a working visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan Danglau near here today.

According to her, the enrolment for primary schools is about 99 per cent, which is good, and attributed it to the existence of the compulsory primary school education policy.

“The enrolment for secondary school is currently about 93 per cent and it needs to be increased to achieve universal enrolment of 95 per cent,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the MoE will also look at how the 18 types of financial aid provided to students can help deal with the dropout issue.

“The State Education Department (JPN) and the PPDs should look into how the financial assistance can help prevent children from dropping out,“ she said.

She said addressing issues related to the mastery of reading, writing, and arithmetic (3M) will also be a priority on the ministry’s agenda this year.

“I emphasised to the District Education Offices (PPD) that literacy and numeracy are non-negotiable areas, requiring a high level of commitment from the State Education Departments (JPN) and the PPD,“ she said.

During the visit to SK Danglau, Fadlina approved an allocation of RM100,000 for the school’s needs, including maintenance costs to ensure the preservation of the school’s unique wooden structure, which has been in use since 1975.