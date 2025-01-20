PUTRAJAYA: The Association for Land Public Transport Transformation (TPAD) is calling for the abolition of the auto-accept system in e-hailing services, arguing that it unfairly disadvantages drivers.

TPAD president M. Nathan said the system restricts drivers’ freedom to select rides according to their needs and comfort.

He also suggested that manual ride acceptance should be implemented without conditions and that any new system implemented must allow drivers to choose between manual and auto-accept options.

“The auto-accept system is detrimental to drivers. There are other ways to maintain a steady flow of passenger pick-ups, such as the ‘Complete Job and Earn RM’ initiative,” he said after handing over the memorandum on e-hailing and p-hailing issues to the Transport Ministry today.

Earlier, Nathan and other TPAD members met with the ministry’s Secretary-General, Datuk Jana Santhiran Muniayan, and representatives from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for nearly two hours to discuss the matter.

The auto-accept issue is one of 21 key demands TPAD has made regarding the e-hailing and p-hailing services, which they believe are burdening gig economy drivers in Malaysia in multiple ways.

TPAD is also calling for expanded insurance coverage for gig drivers, ensuring protection both on and off duty, with coverage extended to third parties involved in accidents caused by drivers or delivery personnel.

Additionally, TPAD proposed that e-hailing and p-hailing services integrate automatic danger zone warnings in apps like Google Maps and Waze, to improve safety for both drivers and passengers.

“What TPAD is advocating for will benefit both gig drivers and passengers. We also recommend installing dash cams with voice recorders to provide evidence in case of incidents,” said Nathan.

Following the meeting, Nathan said the Transport Ministry has given assurance that it would respond to TPAD’s demands within two weeks.

As a result, Nathan said a planned peaceful rally at the ministry tomorrow has been cancelled.