MOE to review teacher workload limits for out-of-school activities

JASIN: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is reviewing potential limits on teacher participation in out-of-school activities to alleviate workload pressures.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad stated that discussions will focus on setting appropriate daily absence caps to ensure educators remain dedicated to classroom responsibilities.

Mohd Azam highlighted the need for a balanced approach, saying, “We will be discussing how many teachers can be away from school at a time for such activities.”

The move follows Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s recent announcement of seven measures to ease teacher burdens, including cutting low-impact programmes and assigning non-teachers as exam invigilators.

The director-general emphasised that principals and headteachers must better coordinate external and co-curricular activities to prevent overloading staff.

“When students come to school, they must receive their right to learn.

Teachers shouldn’t be weighed down by programmes that have little to no impact,“ he added. - Bernama