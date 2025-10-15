MOE upholds Queen’s decree for safe environment in schools

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry has affirmed its commitment to uphold the Queen’s decree on ensuring safe environments in all educational institutions.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah’s decree serves as a crucial reminder for ministry personnel to address sexual misconduct issues with serious societal implications.

“The MOE is committed to carrying out comprehensive awareness campaigns in all educational institutions,“ the ministry stated today.

This includes assessing the effectiveness of the ‘Tindak Demi Anak Kita’ module and collaborating with UTM on social media influence studies.

Yesterday, the Queen called for a review of the TinDak campaign module’s effectiveness in creating safer schools with active parental involvement.

Her Majesty’s decree followed a recent rape incident at a school in Alor Gajah, Melaka, which she viewed with deep concern. – Bernama