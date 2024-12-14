MOH awaits report on alleged case of baby’s remains being withheld

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is awaiting the findings of an investigation report from the Private Medical Practice Control Section (CKAPS) regarding allegations that a private hospital withheld the remains of a baby due to the parents’ failure to pay the hospital bill in advance.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the report is expected to be completed by the upcoming post-Cabinet meeting next week, which will be the final session for the year.

He also assured that the ministry will continue to monitor the operations of private healthcare facilities across the country, which are regulated under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586).

“This case is quite unique in terms of its background and circumstances, so let us wait for the proper findings and investigation to ensure fairness. We certainly sympathise with this unfortunate family.

“However, we will continue our monitoring efforts under the responsibility of CKAPS,“ he told reporters after officiating the inaugural Malaysia Community First Responder Conference here today.

The incident went viral on social media when a private hospital in Selangor was accused of holding the body of a baby boy for 16 days in a morgue because the father had not paid the hospital bill.

In response, the private hospital involved denied the allegations last Wednesday, saying that it had allowed the baby’s remains to be buried before the payment of the hospital bill.

Meanwhile, when asked about the shortage of medical staff at Hospital Seri Manjung, Perak, Dr Dzulkefly said he is still awaiting reports from all relevant parties, both within and outside the MOH.