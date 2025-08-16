MOH bans two cosmetic products containing harmful poisons in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has revoked the notification of two cosmetic products for containing scheduled poisons.

The banned products are JC Beauty Culture Radiance Renewal Serum and The Perfect Derma Cream.

MOH confirmed the serum contained hydroquinone and tretinoin, while the cream had miconazole.

“The notifications of the two cosmetic products have been revoked by the Director of Pharmacy Services, MOH,“ the statement said.

Hydroquinone, tretinoin, and miconazole are classified as medicines requiring professional supervision.

Unsupervised use of hydroquinone can cause skin redness, discomfort, and discolouration.

Tretinoin may lead to peeling, pain, and heightened sun sensitivity.

Miconazole misuse increases resistance risks, reducing its effectiveness against infections.

MOH also flagged Chang-Sze-Long Badu Gao, a traditional patch product, for excessive mercury levels.

The product has been withdrawn, and its registration revoked by the Drug Control Authority.

Mercury exposure can damage kidneys, the nervous system, and children’s brain development.

Skin issues like rashes and discolouration may also occur from mercury contamination.

Consumers using these products are advised to stop immediately and seek medical help if needed.

Sellers and distributors must halt sales to comply with the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984. - Bernama