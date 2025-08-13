MOH boosts staff and upgrades Lahad Datu Hospital for better healthcare

LAHAD DATU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will increase manpower and conduct urgent infrastructure repairs at Lahad Datu Hospital to improve service delivery and patient safety.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that the hospital, classified as a minor specialist facility with 13 areas of expertise, needs additional staff to meet operational demands.

“We have identified 13 medical officers for the first phase of deployment, with seven more to follow in the second phase,” he told reporters during a working visit.

Dr Dzulkefly highlighted critical upgrades, including overdue repairs to the Labour Ward, scheduled under Rolling Plan 1 of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“I have personally observed structural cracks in the Labour Ward that have persisted for years. This is a safety issue that cannot be compromised,” he said.

He added that outdated facilities will also be refurbished as a priority.

The visit is part of his three-day inspection tour of 22 healthcare facilities across six districts in Sabah, ending tomorrow. - Bernama