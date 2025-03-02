PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MoH) has detected over 800 health cases following checks done on 9,379 flood victims in temporary relief centres in Sabah and Sarawak.

It said the cases detected were acute respiratory tract infection (671 cases); skin infection (82); acute gastroenteritis (27); conjunctivitis (17); as well as hand, foot and mouth disease (one).

“No cases of measles, typhoid, leptospirosis, COVID-19 and epidemics were reported in the centres,” it said in a statement today.

It added that 22 out of the 30 health facilities in Sarawak and 27 health facilities in Sabah which were affected by floods had begun operating again.

The ministry said the Sarawak Health Department had mobilised 37 medical teams and 30 health teams while the Sabah Health Department activated 16 medical teams and 27 health teams to all the centres involved.

It added that three Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Service teams comprising family medicine specialists, medical officers, psychological officers, paramedics and health personnel from various categories have also been deployed to all the centres.

Yesterday, the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal reported that 12,409 flood victims are still housed at 64 centres in Sarawak and 1,453 evacuees are placed at nine centres in Sabah.