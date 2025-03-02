PADANG BESAR: The Perlis Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) aims to get 12,000 housewives in the state to contribute to its Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) by the end of this year.

Its director, Ahmad Firdaus Hashim said that more than 9,000 housewives in the state have signed up for the scheme as of the end of December 2024, thus indicating a positive response from them towards SKSSR.

“SKSSR, introduced under the Housewives’ Social Security Act in December 2022, aims to provide coverage for women suffering from illnesses, involved in accidents or domestic mishaps while carrying out household duties,” he said.

He said this during an interview session for participants of the People’s Income Initiative-Agro-Entrepreneur Initiative (IPR-INTAN) for the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) in Perlis at Dewan Seri Melati, Beseri, today.

Also present was IPR-INTAN NCER Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) assistant general manager Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainal Abidin.

Ahmad Firdaus said the SKSSR social security protection for housewives against domestic injury and invalidity while managing the household.