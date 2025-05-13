PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has set up a special committee to address the misuse of electronic cigarettes or vape, particularly among school students, said Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the committee was formed following several viral incidents on social media involving student vape use, as well as cases that led to the deaths of vape users.

“This committee will meet soon and subsequently present its views and recommendations to me,” he told a press conference after attending the 2025 National Midwives and Nurses Day celebration here today.

He added that the ministry’s Public Health Division (BKA) is currently reviewing the effectiveness of existing enforcement and legislation related to vape misuse.

“The findings and discussions will be presented to the committee, which is chaired by deputy director-general (Public Health) Dr Ismuni Bohari, together with public health consultant Prof Datuk Dr Lokman Hakim Sulaiman,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly said the implementation of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) was also a key reason behind the formation of the committee to curb vape usage.

“We are currently assessing the impact of existing regulations and conducting surveillance of vape-related cases,” he said.

Recently, a 10-second video went viral on social media, showing a group of school students using vape devices in a surau. Another viral video featured an individual claiming to have suffered health complications due to vape addiction before he died last Wednesday.