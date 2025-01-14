BANGI: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has stressed that it does not intend to withdraw the smoking ban in offices, which has been in effect since January 1, 2025.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said all relevant acts and regulations, including Act 852, will continue to be enforced as stipulated.

“Of course not. (We will not withdraw the ban). All relevant acts and regulations will continue to be enforced.

“We have implemented education enforcement first. Starting April 1, several additional regulations will be implemented more strictly,” he told reporters after attending the “Shariacare: Pioneering Health with Shariah Values” symposium here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on a media report that a lawyer, Mohamed Haniff Khatri, who had previously failed to challenge the ban, had again filed a judicial review on the government’s decision.

Commenting on the matter, Dzulkefly said the ministry was prepared to face the legal challenge presented by Mohamed Haniff.

“He has the right to take legal measures and judicial review. However, the legal process must be carried out according to the prescribed procedures,“ he said.

Dzulkefly said the smoking ban in offices is part of the government’s efforts to protect public health and stressed that this regulation had been carefully planned to ensure a smoke-free work environment for the well-being of the people.

Effective Jan 1, 2025, a total of 28 smoking ban areas 2025 have been gazetted as smoking ban zones.

Among them are laundromats and workplace buildings which are now included in the list of prohibited areas related to the enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) on Oct 1.