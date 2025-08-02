BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is holding nationwide engagement sessions before making a final decision on implementing a 45-hour work week for shift-based staff, including nurses, assistant medical officers, and ambulance drivers.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said he has personally attended several sessions in Penang, Pahang, Kota Kinabalu (Sabah), and Batu Pahat (Johor), with the final discussion scheduled in Terengganu next week to gather input from all parties.

“We are considering feedback from all stakeholders. Allow us (MOH) to complete these engagements first. I already have a sense of the concerns, demands, and expectations raised.

“This is not a difficult issue to address, and we will arrive at a decision that prioritises the welfare of nurses. I will announce it soon,“ he told reporters after officiating the Seberang Perai Utara Wellness Hub Open Day at Sungai Dua Health Clinic here today.

Earlier, concerns have been raised over a new directive under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) that would increase the weekly working hours for shift-based nurses from 42 to 45 hours.

Commenting on plans to ease entry requirements for nursing diploma programmes to address staff shortage, Dzulkefly emphasised that the move aims to encourage more Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers to take up nursing.

He assured that nursing standards would remain intact, despite the revised criteria, as the programme’s curriculum and graduation requirements would not be compromised.

Previously, he announced that the new criteria would apply only to students enrolling in 2025 and 2026.

Currently, candidates need five credits in SPM, including Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics, and one Science subject, along with a pass in English. Under the new requirements, students will only need credits in Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics, and one Science subject, plus passes in two additional subjects, including English.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has urged the government to prioritise improving nurses’ service terms and remuneration instead of lowering the diploma entry requirements.