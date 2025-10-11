MOH investigates 4-year-old’s death in Sarawak linked to Influenza A

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health is investigating the death of a four-year-old child in Samarahan, Sarawak, believed to be related to an Influenza A infection.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that laboratory tests showed the child tested positive for Influenza A.

He added that the primary complication was brain inflammation, which led to seizures.

“While the lab tests indicate a positive Influenza A result, it’s important to note that the main complication was encephalitis, which caused the seizures.

“Encephalitis can also be triggered by other viruses, so we cannot solely attribute the cause to Influenza A.

“Let us wait for the final diagnosis to confirm the exact cause,” he told reporters after attending the World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2025 event.

Dr Dzulkefly expressed his condolences to the family of the child and stressed that there must be a full investigation before any conclusion is made.

He also reassured the public that the majority of influenza cases detected nationwide have been mild.

The situation remains under control despite a concerning number of outbreaks.

As of now, 116 outbreaks and 97 influenza clusters have been detected across the country.

While this situation should not be taken lightly, there is no need for the public to panic.

He urged those showing symptoms to wear face masks and practice good hand hygiene.

People with symptoms should also avoid crowded places and protect others from infection.

The Ministry of Health will continue monitoring the situation through the ILI and SARI surveillance systems.

“We are also working closely with the Ministry of Education to provide the latest information and advice regarding the current severity of the situation,“ he added. – Bernama