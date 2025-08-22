MOH maps traditional medicine practitioners with indigenous communities

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health is currently conducting a mapping exercise of traditional medicine practitioners and practices involving indigenous communities in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with local universities, policymakers, practitioner communities, tribal representatives, and local researchers.

“This mapping and identification process serves as the foundation for developing a strategic recognition plan,” he told reporters after officiating the Jalinan MADANI programme with Sarawak Indigenous Traditional Medicine Practitioners.

Lukanisman emphasised that traditional medicine is not merely a form of treatment but also an integral part of lifestyle, spirituality, emotional well-being, and social support of the indigenous community.

He said fostering mutual understanding between modern and traditional medical approaches is crucial in achieving a more holistic and inclusive healthcare system.

“Programmes like this provide valuable opportunities to deepen our understanding of Sarawak’s traditional medicine practices.

“Through community-based initiatives such as dialogue sessions, knowledge sharing, and mapping activities, we hope to ensure that these heritage practices are preserved and accorded due recognition at a higher level,” he said. – Bernama