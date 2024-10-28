MOH to establish committees to address social determinants of health for Orang Asli

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will soon set up a Steering Committee and a Technical Committee focused on the Social Determinants of Health for the Orang Asli population, Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said the purpose of these committees is to ensure that the health status of the Orang Asli aligns with that of the general Malaysian population. This initiative is part of the government’s goal to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and uphold the principle that “no one is left behind” in healthcare.

“These committees will develop strategies and interventions to close the gap in social determinants of health (SDH) for the Orang Asli population by improving their social, economic and educational status, so their health levels are comparable to those in mainstream society,“ he said.

Dr Dzulkefly said this during a briefing and the launch of the findings from the Orang Asli Health Survey (OAHS) 2022, held at the Parliament building today. The event was also attended by Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Noor.

He added that the establishment of these committees follows the OAHS 2022 findings, which showed a significant health disparity between the Orang Asli and the general population, especially in rural areas.

Both working committees will include the secretary-general and director-general from 18 relevant ministries and agencies, such as MOH, the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Communications. Ramli, the MP for Cameron Highlands, will also represent the Orang Asli community.

He said the health issues identified among Orang Asli arise from various factors, such as socio-economic status and education levels. Many of these factors are beyond the control of MOH, requiring support and commitment from various stakeholders.

Dr Dzulkefly also announced that MOH will create a strategic plan called the “Agenda for the Well-Being of Orang Asli.” This plan will focus on SDH to address the health challenges faced by this community, based on the findings from the OAHS 2022.

The OAHS 2022 data, collected from July to September and involving 15,950 respondents from the Senoi, Proto-Malay and Negrito ethnic groups, revealed that most Orang Asli are unaware of their non-communicable diseases.

The data also revealed that 45.8 per cent of respondents, or almost nine out of 10, did not realise they had health issues related to high cholesterol.

The survey, which included all aspects of the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) and covered 68 villages across eight states, also found that nearly 4,000 Orang Asli adults had previously suffered from tuberculosis (TB), and one in four babies was born with low birth weight.