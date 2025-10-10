Mohamad Sabu came out of sick leave to attend tabling of Budget 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu attended the Dewan Rakyat today to listen to the tabling of Budget 2026 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, even though he is still on sick leave.

The minister’s press secretary Adeysham Nor said Mohamad believed that the budget tabling is an important event that only takes place once a year touching the interests of all the people, especially the agricultural sector and the country’s food security.

However, he said Mohamad immediately returned home to rest as advised by his doctor after the budget tabling.

“The minister also expressed his deepest appreciation and gratitude for the prayers, well wishes and support given by all parties throughout his recovery period,“ he said in a statement uploaded on Mohamad Sabu’s Facebook.

On Monday, Mohamad was reported to be receiving routine treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) and with his condition stable, the medical team advised Mohamad to rest due to symptoms of fatigue. – Bernama